Jubilee celebrations for patients at Wolverhampton MS therapy centre

Guests enjoyed a Jubilee tea with plenty of cream cheese, coffee cake, and Union Flag decorations.
There was also a tombola, raffle, and a game of Play Your Cards Right.
Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels even paid a special visit to chat with staff and patients.
Centre manager Paula Anderson from Castle Croft said: "It was for patients to get together and celebrate, which was great especially because people couldn't socialise during Covid.
"It was absolutely fantastic and lovely to see everyone smiling - that's the best therapy for me."