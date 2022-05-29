Jubilee celebrations for patients at Wolverhampton MS therapy centre

Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels is pictured with centre manager Paula Anderson and chairman Peter Williams MBE.

Guests enjoyed a Jubilee tea with plenty of cream cheese, coffee cake, and Union Flag decorations.

Jubilee tea at the MS Therapy Centre in Tettenhall. Mayor Sandra Samuels meets some of the visitors at the centre.

There was also a tombola, raffle, and a game of Play Your Cards Right.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels even paid a special visit to chat with staff and patients.

Centre manager Paula Anderson from Castle Croft said: "It was for patients to get together and celebrate, which was great especially because people couldn't socialise during Covid.

"It was absolutely fantastic and lovely to see everyone smiling - that's the best therapy for me."