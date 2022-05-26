Free tickets available for Wolverhampton's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting

The event will take place at St Peter's Square on June 2

Wolverhampton will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a beacon lighting in the city centre at St Peters Square and residents can book free tickets to the event.

Residents are invited to gather at the Bank Holiday event, where Dicky Dodd will be providing music and entertainment and there will also be performances from Hit the Dhol and City of Wolverhampton Brass Band.

Dr Satya Sharma MBE DL, will speak at the event, followed by a speech from The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, before a special purple and gold light beam shining onto St Peter’s Church is dimmed, and the Beacon will be officially lit.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 2 between 9pm and 10pm, just outside St Peter’s Church with crowds gathering on the Piazza, St Peter’s Square.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, said: "The Queen’s platinum jubilee is a unique milestone and it’s only right that we do something special to mark the occasion.

"The four-day Bank Holiday weekend looks set to be an exciting few days of celebrations with street parties, afternoon teas, activities at our libraries and art gallery as well as the lighting of the beacon and much more.

"I’d encourage everyone to register for your free ticket to attend the lighting of the beacon on 2 June where you will see some fantastic performances by Hit the Dhol and City of Wolverhampton Brass Band.

"Whether you’re attending one of the organised events or celebrating with family and friends, I hope you enjoy this historic occasion."