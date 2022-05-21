Founder of Black Country mental health charity honoured to be selected as baton-bearer

Stuart Bratt, from Dudley, and founder of Tough Enough To Care

Stuart Bratt founded the charity Tough Enough to Care in 2019, after he lost two friends to suicide and decided to take action.

The 37-year-old, who is originally from Wombourne and now lives in Milking Bank, Dudley, was hugely honoured to have been nominated, and is very excited after finding out he was selected. He will carry the baton in Dudley on July 20 but does not yet have details of the route he will carry it on.

Stuart said: "I am stunned and honoured to be a baton-bearer.

"It was completely out of the blue. A couple of months ago I received an email to say congratulations, you have been nominated to be a baton-bearer.

"I was nominated by my sister and a good friend of mine who I play rugby with.

"They did it without me knowing, so it was a nice surprise when it came through."

Tough Enough to Care offers a one-stop shop for anyone struggling with their mental health to find support.

The charity runs weekly men's support groups, and signposts people to similar services for women.

Stuart sees the selection as a baton-bearer as proof the work the charity does is really having a real impact on people's lives.

He said: "I am really looking forward to it, I can't wait.

"It is a huge honour, when you look at the other people selected. For me to be on the same list as them is a huge honour.

"It is an honour to be up at the same time as Smile for Joel and Adam Sefton, who has supported Army reservists across the borough.

"I just want to be excited and enjoy the whole experience.

"At the charity we offer a non-judgemental environment to get the conversation of mental health going in male-dominated areas.

"I want to thank the people who nominated me and supported the charity to get to this point.

"I hope I do the charity and everyone who knows me proud."