Hundreds turn out in the sun for Sandwell Valley Big Picnic Lunch

The Cowley/Price family from Tipton at the Big Picnic

Black Country residents flocked to Sandwell Valley Park, on Salters Lane, West Bromwich on Sunday to enjoy the sun for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Big screens steamed the Coronation Concert live as hundreds enjoyed picnic food, sun and no end of coronation-themed activities.

Families having fun in the sun at Sandwell Valley Park

Laura Whitehouse, from Walsall, said: "Its brilliant to be here honestly. I've never had so many people here at one time, the weather is lovely and all the kids are having an amazing time.

"I'm not exactly a royalist if I'm honest, but it's lovely to have everyone here together and see them playing."

The event started at 4pm, with dozens of families turning up earlier in the day to eat, play and dance to celebrate the special occasion.

The Big Picnic Lunch

Visitors also got the chance to enjoy dozens of food vendors, fair rides and children's activities as the big screens televised the Coronation Concert.

Lee Price, from Tipton, said: "It lovely to be able to get all the family together and celebrate the coronation, the weather helps as well, it's lovely.