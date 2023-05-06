Notification Settings

Prince George and Prince Louis steal the nation's hearts during the King's coronation

By Lauren Hill

At nine years old, Prince George is the youngest future monarch to take part in the ceremony.

George served the role of Page of Honor

The nation watched in adoration as King Charles' oldest grandson was given the role of Page of Honour, being tasked with holding the train of Charles' regal robes.

Prince George standing behind King Charles Picture: BBC

Second in line to the throne, after his father Prince William, George helped carry King Charles' robe down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

The Page of Honour is a ceremonial position within the Royal Household of the Sovereign. The role is usually given to children who are linked to the Royal Family through blood or friendship.

Price Louis having a good look around the Abbey

According to the Royal Collection Trust, being a Page of Honour lasts for two or three years – pages are also expected to be present at the State Opening of Parliament, where four pairs of hands are needed to carry the monarch's long, heavy train.

According to the official outfit book issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the pages wear a scarlet jacket with gold lace, cuffs of blue velvet and a white satin waistcoat, again laced with gold, as well as white breeches, white gloves, black buckled shoes, a lace cravat and ruffles.

Prince George of Wales is no stranger to the role of page. At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, he was a page boy to the bride.

The prince was ready for bed
Charlotte and Louis having a little chat

Stealing the show too was young and mischievous Price Louis, who some Twitter users noticed looking "bored" and distracted from the ceremony.

Photos show him yawning and looking around, which was met with adoration by viewers across the country who "love" his cheekiness.

Kate smiles at her son
He was sat next to his sister, Princess Charlotte
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

