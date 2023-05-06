Prince George and Prince Louis steal the nation's hearts during the King's coronation

George served the role of Page of Honor

The nation watched in adoration as King Charles' oldest grandson was given the role of Page of Honour, being tasked with holding the train of Charles' regal robes.

Prince George standing behind King Charles Picture: BBC

Second in line to the throne, after his father Prince William, George helped carry King Charles' robe down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

The Page of Honour is a ceremonial position within the Royal Household of the Sovereign. The role is usually given to children who are linked to the Royal Family through blood or friendship.

Price Louis having a good look around the Abbey

According to the Royal Collection Trust, being a Page of Honour lasts for two or three years – pages are also expected to be present at the State Opening of Parliament, where four pairs of hands are needed to carry the monarch's long, heavy train.

According to the official outfit book issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the pages wear a scarlet jacket with gold lace, cuffs of blue velvet and a white satin waistcoat, again laced with gold, as well as white breeches, white gloves, black buckled shoes, a lace cravat and ruffles.

Prince George of Wales is no stranger to the role of page. At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, he was a page boy to the bride.

The prince was ready for bed

Charlotte and Louis having a little chat

Stealing the show too was young and mischievous Price Louis, who some Twitter users noticed looking "bored" and distracted from the ceremony.

I love how Prince Louis was getting bored and now disappeared from the front row. Children will be children! #Coronation — Emma McLeese (@emma_mcleese) May 6, 2023

Photos show him yawning and looking around, which was met with adoration by viewers across the country who "love" his cheekiness.

Kate smiles at her son