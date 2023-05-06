Notification Settings

Full lyrics to God Save The King as second verse of national anthem is played at coronation

By David Stubbings

The coronation service of King Charles III will feature a rare rendition of the second verse of the national anthem.

The coronation of King Charles III will feature a rendition of the second verse of God Save The King
As Brits continue to get used to singing "God save our gracious King" after 70 years of "God save our gracious Queen", the ceremony at Westminster Abbey will also involve people having to recite verse two.

Most of the time, when the national anthem is played, such as at sporting events, only the first verse is sung.

The coronation service will conclude with the national anthem before Charles and Queen Camilla return to Buckingham Palace.

So, for those who cannot remember verse two, here are the full lyrics

God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King!

God save The King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save The King.

Thy choicest gifts in store

On him be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign.

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save The King.

