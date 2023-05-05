Police chiefs gather to celebrate King’s coronation

PCC John Campion, Chief Constable Pippa Mills, High Sheriff of Worcestershire Louise Hewitt and PC James Graysmark

PCC John Campion, Chief Constable Pippa Mills, High Sheriff of Worcestershire Louise Hewitt, and RAF veteran and now serving police officer PC James Graysmark were at the event at West Mercia Police’s Headquarters on Friday.

The service began with a speech from the PCC who marked the milestone in the United Kingdom’s history and highlighted the tireless devotion to public service shared by officers and staff in West Mercia Police and the Royal Family.

A plaque to commemorate the coronation was unveiled, created locally by The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

A two-metre English Oak tree was planted by PC Graysmark next to Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee canopy.

A police officer for four years, PC Graysmark previously served in the RAF for thirteen years, where he suffered a shrapnel wound in active deployment.

As part of the police event, King Charles’s favourite flowers, Delphiniums, were planted by the attendees outside the main reception at Hindlip.

John Campion said: “The Royal Family are a constant reminder of the British values that tie us all together. As bastions of public service and a beacon of leadership and stability it’s important to celebrate such a significant occasion in our country’s history.

“I’m extremely proud to have hosted this ceremony, tying in King Charles's love for the environment by planting an English Oak tree and his favourite flowers.

“I’m sure many of you in West Mercia will be marking the King’s coronation in your own way. Whatever plans you have made, I hope you have a happy and safe Bank Holiday weekend.”