Crafters deck out arboretum in colourful coronation creations for royal celebration

The group were inspired to craft the items by the King's passion for conservation

Members of the Arboretum Craft Club have showcased their creations at the Walsall Arboretum, paying homage to the monarch's love for wildlife and conservation.

The group, which is made up of around 20 crafters, meet on a weekly basis, using a range of different materials for their artwork such as felt, wool and paper.

The pictured carrots and secateurs are made of paper

All creatures great and small can be found in the colourful display, including a trail of ants made out of wool and a felt crown, which the group originally crafted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A knitted badger made by a member of the craft group

A string of colourful flowers can be seen along the fences surrounding the arboretum, as well as a knitted beehive and woodpecker, and a basket containing carrots and secateurs, all made from paper.

Another item featured in the display shows a knitted beehive

Jacky Fenton, 68, has been a member of the club since it started around six years ago. She said the group used "miles" of wool in the project.

She said: "I think what is incredible is the way all different crafters have managed to pull together and every single person has been involved in some way.

A knitted snail can be seen perching on the wall of the arboretum

"We did the poppies on the front and we did thousands just to cover the space, it's a lot more work than it looks like at the time – one little flower is probably taking someone three quarters of an hour at least.

"Judging from what I've seen in the last 24 hours there is a lot of interest, people are taking children down and taking photographs."

Members of the Arboretum Craft Club pictured with their work

The craft club have positioned the majority of their pieces around a horse statue which can be found permanently at the arboretum, in honour of Walsall's traditional trade, saddle-making.

When the display is taken down, the group have decided to sell the pieces to raise money to support the arboretum and help with its wildlife care, including its hedgehog conservation effort.