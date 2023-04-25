Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Central Co-op's Shop Like A King competition

By John CorserKing Charles coronationPublished:

Central Co-op is turning up the coronation celebrations by launching its Shop Like A King competition.

Central Co-op is inviting customers to Shop Like a King
Central Co-op is inviting customers to Shop Like a King

Members can win £500 of Central Co-op vouchers.

All they need to do is swipe their membership card while shopping with Central Co-op, until May 8 to be automatically entered into the prize draw.

Lichfield-based Central Co-op is also running a Coronation Stamp design competition, available in stores and on the Central Co-op website, in which people can draw their own stamp to celebrate the crowning of the king, with the winner receiving £20 of vouchers.

Stores can also celebrate a local community group in their area too, nominating them to receive a celebratory hamper

In the first week of May Central Co-op stores across the country will be planting trees to celebrate the coronation as well, partnering with local schools to plant the trees and attach commemoratives plaques. Central Co-op staff from across funeral and retail are also invited to pledge their time to support charitable causes in the future, celebrating The Big Help Out announced by King Charles III.

King Charles coronation
Royal
Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News