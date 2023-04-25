Central Co-op's Shop Like A King competition

Central Co-op is inviting customers to Shop Like a King

Members can win £500 of Central Co-op vouchers.

All they need to do is swipe their membership card while shopping with Central Co-op, until May 8 to be automatically entered into the prize draw.

Lichfield-based Central Co-op is also running a Coronation Stamp design competition, available in stores and on the Central Co-op website, in which people can draw their own stamp to celebrate the crowning of the king, with the winner receiving £20 of vouchers.

Stores can also celebrate a local community group in their area too, nominating them to receive a celebratory hamper