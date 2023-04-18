Councils such as Sandwell Council have announced how many street party applications have been made, following on from events such as the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Parkhill Road in Smethwick last year

Councils across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest had all encouraged residents to host street parties in their communities to celebrate King Charles III officially being crowned.

The coronation on Saturday, May 6 is the latest opportunity to celebrate a royal occasion following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, an occasion which saw road closures and neighbours coming together to celebrate, and councils have been waiving fees for road closures for the events.

With deadlines for applications having passed across the region, apart from in Sandwell (April 23) and Wolverhampton (April 24), councils have announced how many applications they have received for road closures.

Wolverhampton Council has been offering £250 grants towards street parties and community events as part of its King's Coronation Fund, with 156 applications to date for the fund.

As part of that, ahead of the deadline of April 24, the council has reported 33 applications for road closures for street parties.

In Sandwell, a number of public events have been organised in places such as Sandwell Valley Country Park, but the council has also been encouraging residents to hold street parties, even extending the deadline for April 23, and has reported 13 applications to date.

The deadlines across the rest of the Black Country have now passed, with Dudley reporting 32 applications by its deadline of March 10 and Walsall taking in 20 applications by April 15.

The numbers across Staffordshire were varied as well, with low numbers reported in Cannock Chase and South Staffordshire.

Stafford Borough Council reported 21 applications by the deadline of March 24, while Lichfield had 13 applications, having said that applications needed to be in eight to 12 weeks before the coronation. Cannock Chase had four applications by March 24 and South Staffordshire had reported nine by the start of February.

Finally, Wyre Forest District Council had set a deadline of March 31 for applications and reported nine applications by the deadline.

To find out more about Sandwell application plans, go to sandwell.gov.uk/news/article/6620/sandwell_council_announces_coronation_celebrations_timetable.