Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country councils receive more than 200 applications for King's Coronation parties

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonKing Charles coronationPublished: Comments

As the countdown to the new King's coronation continues, it has been revealed that more than 200 applications for street parties and community celebrations have been submitted in the Black Country.

Councils such as Sandwell Council have announced how many street party applications have been made, following on from events such as the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Parkhill Road in Smethwick last year
Councils such as Sandwell Council have announced how many street party applications have been made, following on from events such as the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Parkhill Road in Smethwick last year

Councils across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest had all encouraged residents to host street parties in their communities to celebrate King Charles III officially being crowned.

The coronation on Saturday, May 6 is the latest opportunity to celebrate a royal occasion following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, an occasion which saw road closures and neighbours coming together to celebrate, and councils have been waiving fees for road closures for the events.

With deadlines for applications having passed across the region, apart from in Sandwell (April 23) and Wolverhampton (April 24), councils have announced how many applications they have received for road closures.

Wolverhampton Council has been offering £250 grants towards street parties and community events as part of its King's Coronation Fund, with 156 applications to date for the fund.

As part of that, ahead of the deadline of April 24, the council has reported 33 applications for road closures for street parties.

In Sandwell, a number of public events have been organised in places such as Sandwell Valley Country Park, but the council has also been encouraging residents to hold street parties, even extending the deadline for April 23, and has reported 13 applications to date.

The deadlines across the rest of the Black Country have now passed, with Dudley reporting 32 applications by its deadline of March 10 and Walsall taking in 20 applications by April 15.

The numbers across Staffordshire were varied as well, with low numbers reported in Cannock Chase and South Staffordshire.

Stafford Borough Council reported 21 applications by the deadline of March 24, while Lichfield had 13 applications, having said that applications needed to be in eight to 12 weeks before the coronation. Cannock Chase had four applications by March 24 and South Staffordshire had reported nine by the start of February.

Finally, Wyre Forest District Council had set a deadline of March 31 for applications and reported nine applications by the deadline.

To find out more about Sandwell application plans, go to sandwell.gov.uk/news/article/6620/sandwell_council_announces_coronation_celebrations_timetable.

To find out more about Wolverhampton's plans and to apply for part of the King's Coronation Fund, go to wolverhampton.gov.uk/news/deadline-approaches-kings-coronation-street-parties.

King Charles coronation
Royal
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Walsall
Dudley
Staffordshire
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News