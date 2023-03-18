Big screen locations revealed for Charles' Coronation

People can gather at big-screen showings of Charles' Coronation

More than 30 locations have been chosen to host big screens showing the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, including Dudley, Sandwell and Birmingham.

In town centres, parks and streets, there will also be a mixture of events for people of all ages to celebrate.

Residents have also been invited to apply for permits to close their roads for street parties.

The giant screens will be set up at Himley Hall, Dudley, Sandwell Valley Showground and Centenary Square, Birmingham.

Sandwell Council leader, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “We are excited to be hosting a free community event, screening the Coronation concert and featuring our own local talent along with community stalls, food concessions and family entertainment.”

Wolverhampton Council says there will be a programme of celebratory events in its libraries, art gallery and at Bantock Park.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: “As a city, we want to build on the success of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations where we supported many community-led celebrations with a council funded grant scheme.

“This year, we want even more communities to come together to celebrate and mark this momentous occasion and we are one of the only local authorities in the region to launch a £25,000 ‘Coronation Celebration Grant Scheme’ which offers community and resident groups the opportunity to apply for up to £250 to fund activities and events.

“So far, even though there’s still over a month to go until the closing date, we’ve had 91 applications from across the city.

“This is community-led programme is going to be supported by a programme of celebratory events in our libraries, art gallery and at Bantock Park, as well as plans to give our city and town centre a coronation celebratory vibe with kilometres of bunting being put up for the event.”

A Walsall Council spokesman said: “We are focusing on supporting community events and have not received funding for a big screen. “There have been various funding opportunities, however Walsall has focussed on supporting the community to celebrate and not leading any celebrations itself.”

Groups are invited to apply for grants of up to £150. There will be a coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer.

Landmark locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Across the weekend tens of thousands of Coronation ‘Big Lunches’ and street parties will be held in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

Big Lunches take place across the UK annually and last year they raised more than £22 million for local charities.

Monday, May 8 will see the Big Help Out take place across the UK.

The event will see thousands of people volunteer to support the causes that matter the most to them.