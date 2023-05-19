Replica of Queen's iconic handbag made by Walsall firm is raffled off

Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear in a film for the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace. She is pictured here with one of her Launer handbags, which she pulls a marmalade sandwich out of during the sketch.

Councillor Rose Martin was donated a replica of the former monarch's handbag, crafted by Launer London in its Walsall factory, to use as a raffle prize in support of three charities.

The Holtshill Lane-based firm was favoured with life-long loyalty by the Queen, who gave the business the Royal Warrant.

The Queen was rarely seen without a Launer handbag, and in the famous Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear, she pulled a marmalade sandwich out of one of her bags - proudly made in Walsall.

Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Rose Martin, handing over the Launer handbag to the Lady Mayoress of Coventry, Mrs Krishna Birdi. Alongside them is Mrs Birdi's husband, the Lord Mayor of Coventry: Councillor Jaswant Singh Birdi.

The Duchess of Cornwall is also a fan of the Launer handbag, and was presented with one during a visit to their Walsall factory in 2020. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Launer London hand-made the monarch's trademark handbags to her specific requirements, with an extra-long 16-inch strap so it could hang comfortably from her arm.

They were also lined with silk rather than suede, and over the last decade of her life, were modified to be as light as possible for her to carry.

Councillor Martin raffled off the bag in order to raise money for her three charities of choice: the NHS Manor Hospital's Well Wishes; the Walsall Community Network and Fastaid.

The winner of the unique prize was Mrs Krishna Birdi, who has just been appointed the Mayoress of Coventry.

Kevin Morris cutting leather by hand at the Launer London factory in Walsall.

Councillor Martin said: "Mrs Birdi, the Mayoress of Coventry, was delighted at winning the Queen's handbag.

"It is a replica made by local company, Launer of Walsall, who kindly donated the bag to raise money for my charities.