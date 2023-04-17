Royal will be guest at delayed opening of revamped Stourbridge Glass Museum

Stourbridge Glass Museum, in Wordsley

He was due to open the site last September, but this was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal, a cousin of the late queen, will open the state-of-the art attraction based in the grounds of the former Stuart Crystal Glassworks, in Wordsley, on Wednesday morning.

Museum staff welcomed its first visitors 12 months ago after a long-awaited revamp project resulting in a range of displays, storytelling, interactive technology and glass making demonstrations.

Visitors can enjoy 2.5D digital animations and audio, taking them back in time 200 years to the historic works in High Street, Wordsley.

Hundreds of pieces from the Stourbridge Glass Collection going back to the 17th century are also on display for guests to enjoy.

The museum initially referred to as the White House Cone Museum of Glass before being renamed Stourbridge Glass Museum, has received support from the European Regional Development Fund, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dudley Council and Complex Development Projects Ltd.