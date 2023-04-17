Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Royal will be guest at delayed opening of revamped Stourbridge Glass Museum

By Deborah HardimanStourbridgeRoyalPublished: Comments

The Duke of Gloucester will perform the delayed official opening of the state-of-the art Stourbridge Glass Museum on Wednesday.

Stourbridge Glass Museum, in Wordsley
Stourbridge Glass Museum, in Wordsley

He was due to open the site last September, but this was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal, a cousin of the late queen, will open the state-of-the art attraction based in the grounds of the former Stuart Crystal Glassworks, in Wordsley, on Wednesday morning.

Museum staff welcomed its first visitors 12 months ago after a long-awaited revamp project resulting in a range of displays, storytelling, interactive technology and glass making demonstrations.

Visitors can enjoy 2.5D digital animations and audio, taking them back in time 200 years to the historic works in High Street, Wordsley.

Hundreds of pieces from the Stourbridge Glass Collection going back to the 17th century are also on display for guests to enjoy.

The museum initially referred to as the White House Cone Museum of Glass before being renamed Stourbridge Glass Museum, has received support from the European Regional Development Fund, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dudley Council and Complex Development Projects Ltd.

It is among the duke's many patronages relating to conservation.

Royal
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Wordsley
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News