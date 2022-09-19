The Queen was well-known for her love of corgis

Her Majesty's state funeral has been held Westminster Abbey at 11am, before her coffin is taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service and burial.

Elizabeth II was well known for her love of animals, particularly horses and dogs.

During her reign she owned more than 30 corgis, with her two most-recent dogs being given to her at the beginning of last year.

The Queen was gifted two new puppies, one dorgi - a dachshund cross corgi - and one corgi, by Prince Andrew while she stayed at Windsor during the Covid lockdowns.

They were said to have kept her entertained while her husband, Prince Philip, was in hospital.

She named the dorgi Fergus, after her uncle who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

However she was devastated when Fergus died aged just five months, shortly after her husband's death.

Fergus was replaced with another corgi, another gift from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for the Queen's official 95th birthday. She named the puppy, Sandy.

Sandy and Muick helped keep the Queen company over the the following months until her death on September 8.

The Queen with one of her corgis earlier this year as she viewed a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle

It's since been confirmed that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will take the pair on.

They are now set to live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is where the divorced couple reside.

Most of the Queen’s corgis were descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

She looked after her own dogs as much as possible and during weekends spent at Windsor, the corgis went too and lived in her private apartments.

She fed them whenever her busy schedule permitted and also enjoyed walking the dogs.