What time is the Queen's funeral? Timetable for the day Elizabeth II is laid to rest

Westminster Hall at 6:29am on the final day of the lying in state

A service which has been in the planning for decades under the codename Operation London Bridge will see Her Majesty's coffin taken from Westminster Hall to the nearby Westminster Abbey, before being transported to Windsor Castle.

It's a meticulously-planned event. The timetable below is expected to be followed exactly as thousands of people turn out in London, Windsor and places between the two, to pay their final respects.

Queen's funeral timetable

6.30am - lying in state ends

The last member of the public got to view the coffin and pay their respects in Westminster Hall earlier this morning

8am - Westminster Abbey opens to the congregation

The first of 2,000 guests - which includes members of the Royal Family, heads of state from around the world and European royals, members of the government and representatives of charities the Queen has been a patron of - can start to file in for the service

The Queen's funeral has been planned down to the minute

10.44am – Queen’s coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey

Pulled by 142 sailors, the coffin will leave Westminster Hall on the Royal Navy State Gun Carriage, which will be followed on foot by King Charles and other senior members of the Royal Family.

10.52am - coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

The coffin will arrive at the Abbey's west gate.

11am - funeral service will begin

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, giving the sermon.

11.55am - Last Post sounds

This will be followed by a two-minute silence. The funeral service will then end with the national anthem and lament played by the Queen's piper.

12.15pm - coffin leaves Westminster Abbey on State Gun Carriage

The Queen's coffin will then be transported to Wellington Arch, a 1.5-mile route via Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, The Mall and Constitution Hill.

The procession - which will involve one final trip past Buckingham Palace - will be led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of NHS Stuff.

Big Ben will toll and guns will be fired at one-minute intervals.

1pm - coffin will be transferred to a hearse

At Wellington Arch the Queen's coffin will be transferred to a hearse and driven to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The hearse will leave at 1.10pm.

3.06pm - hearse will arrive at Windsor

It will then travel in procession to St George’s chapel via the Long Walk.

3.40pm - King and Royal Family join the procession

4pm - committal service at St George's Chapel

The televised service will be taken by the Dean of Windsor, with around 800 people present at the chapel.

It will end with the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault.

7.30pm - burial service

The Queen's coffin will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The chapel, named after her father, already contains the coffins of her father King George VI - who the chapel is named after and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, as well as the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.