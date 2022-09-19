Queen's funeral: How the Royal Family are positioned in Westminster Abbey

The Royal Family during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: BBC News

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla are sitting in the prominent Canada Club chairs, which were donated to Westminster Abbey after the Second World War.

Camilla is positioned next to the Princess Royal, then Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, then the Duke of York and then the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the front row of the abbey's south lantern.

Across the aisle from them are the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Directly behind the King is the Duke of Sussex with the Duchess of Sussex behind Camilla. Meghan is sitting next to Princess Beatrice.