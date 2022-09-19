Pictures: The atmosphere in London during the Queen's state funeral

Earlier this morning a man is seen relaxing on his special throws, waiting for the start in Green Park.

Over the last four days, a five mile-long queue has meandered through the capital city to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and see her lying in state.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle after the service in Westminster Abbey today, the first time a monarch's funeral has been held there since 1760.

A national bank holiday was declared after the monarch's death on September 8, aged 96. The funeral service was being broadcast live, with millions expected to tune in.

It was being screened across Britain in several cinemas, cathedrals and parks, but people from far and wide came to London to pay their respects in person. All have their own special ways of celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is what the atmosphere is like in London today.

Flower sellers in Green Park.

A rucksack decorated with a picture of Her Majesty.

Thousands of mourners gather in Hyde Park.

People gather in Hyde Park.

A gentleman among the mourners.

Women celebrating the Queen's reign in Green Park.

Flags tied to fences in Hyde Park.

Some brought their picnic blankets to sit on in Green Park.