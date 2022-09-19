Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 12 days that shook the United Kingdom

The nation is saying farewell to its longest serving monarch

Heads of state from around the world have flown in for the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where they will join the new King Charles III, the Royal Family and dignitaries for the solemn remembrance of the Queen's life.

Thousands of mourners will pack the streets of London and millions more will be watching on TV here and around the world.

Here we take a day-by-day look at what has happened since doctors announced they were concerned about the Queen's health, just days after she had been pictured looking frail but in good spirits as she met both the outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and new PM Liz Truss.

Thursday, September 8, 2022 - The Queen's death is announced

The final picture of the Queen, taken at Balmoral Castle on the Tuesday as she met outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his replacement Liz Truss

The Queen’s death was announced shortly after 6.30pm.

It emerged later that the time of her death was around 4.30pm. The Queen’s closest relatives rushed to Balmoral to be at her bedside but for some it was too late.

The first indication that the situation was serious came at around noon, when Prime Minister Liz Truss was handed a note in the House of Commons. The new PM had only two days earlier been with Her Majesty as she was invited to Balmoral to cement her leadership.

The official announcement of the death is posted at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace took the highly unusual step of issuing a statement on the Queen’s health, saying her medics were “concerned”.

The death was an intensely personal moment for the Queen’s children and grandchildren and a seismic shock for the nation.

Charles said in a statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

Princes Andrew and Edward joined Charles and other family at Balmoral

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Ms Truss said: “Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to His Majesty King Charles III.”

Friday, September 9, 2022 - New King speaks of a loss 'beyond measure'

King Charles addresses the nation, speaking of his deep sorrow, his sense of duty and his love for his mother

King Charles III gave a nine-minute address to the nation, in which he said he shared the “great sadness of so many” and a sense of loss that is “beyond measure”.

Charles’s recorded speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St Paul’s Cathedral, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and other senior ministers, attended a remembrance service. Most of the 2,000 members of the congregation were ordinary members of the public, allowed in on a first come, first served basis.

“In a little over a week’s time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest,” the new King said in his address.

Members of the public laying floral tributes in Green Park, near Buckingham Palace, as huge crowds started to assemble to remember the Queen

“In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.”

Ending his address, she spoke directly to his mother, saying: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

In his speech, Charles also bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Catherine the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held.

King Charles III shakes hands with PM Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

Earlier, he and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, met crowds assembling outside Buckingham Palace. Many cried “God Save the King” and one woman embraced him and kissed him on the cheek.

As the family continued to mourn, official business also continued, with the King holding a meeting with Ms Truss at the palace.

Saturday, September 10, 2022 - Walkabout as princes show united front

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle

Prince William and brother Harry put their differences to one side to show a united front at Windsor Castle.

They, along with Kate and Meghan, spent 40 minutes speaking to crowds who had assembled.

The gesture is said to have happened after William called his brother and suggested both couples should take on a walkabout.

Charles signs an oath during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace

Earlier, King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.

During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council, the King spoke movingly about his mother and the grief his family is experiencing, but said the “sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers” had been the “greatest consolation”.

Huge crowds queue along The Mall to get close to Buckingham Palace

Watched by the Queen Consort, the new Prince of Wales and more than 200 privy counsellors – including six former prime ministers – the King pledged himself to the task now before him and the “heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty”.

At an official proclamation at St James’s Palace, three cheers was given for the new King.

Sunday, September 11, 2022 - Huge crowds watch procession from Balmoral

Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh

The Queen began the journey to her final resting place, taking her through some of her favourite towns and villages in Scotland.

Enormous crowds assembled to watch the procession from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The coffin was taken to Holyroodhouse after a six-hour journey by car, on a route lined with crowds.

Dignitaries watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II pass through Ballater as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral

Floral tributes were thrown into the path of the Queen’s oak coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top.

People used any vantage point they could to pay their respects. Some sat on hills high above roads on the route. Others stopped their cars as they realised the Queen’s procession was passing by.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were in a limousine as part of a procession directly behind her.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland

Earlier, the coffin was carried to the hearse by six Balmoral estate gamekeepers. It had been at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the monarch’s estate workers could say their goodbyes.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III was cheered as he and the Queen’s Consort arrived at Buckingham Palace, where he met members of the Cabinet as part of a series of appointments.

Meanwhile, William, the new Prince of Wales, spoke of his “affection” for Wales and said it will be an “honour” to serve the Welsh people. William spoke with the First Minister of Wales, thanking him for his “fitting tribute” to his grandmother, the Queen, following her death.

Monday, September 12, 2022 - King Charles III leads family walking behind Queen's coffin

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind the Queen’s coffin

After addressing both MPs and Peers at Westminster Hall in London, King Charles III flew to Edinburgh for the next stage of the Queen’s journey.

It involved an extraordinary public display of mourning from Charles and his siblings as they walked behind the coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the sovereign’s official Edinburgh home, to St Giles Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for the life of the late monarch was held before the public paid their respects.

A special tribute from one girl as the coffin is moved to St Giles’ Cathedral

A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as the crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession which featured the coffin’s bearer party – servicemen from the Royal Regiment of Scotland – flanking the hearse and they in turn were flanked by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland.

The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones to record the historic moment.

King Charles III and his siblings hold a silent vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, to honour their mother

Later, The King, along with the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York stood in silent vigil as members of the public filed past the Queen to pay their own respects to the monarch. Elizabeth lay in state overnight at the cathedral and people filed through after waiting for hours in line, all passing the coffin in silent reverence.

Charles mixed personal mourning with duty, addressing members of the Scottish Parliament.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - The Queen returns to Buckingham Palace

Huge crowds look on as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes Wellington Arch, London, on its journey back to Buckingham Palace

The Queen returned to Buckingham Palace and her family at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.

The Princess Royal travelled with the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to London via Edinburgh alongside husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. She issued a moving tribute to her mother after the military plane carrying the Queen's coffin arrived at London’s RAF Northolt.

The bearer party from the Queen’s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment) carry the coffin of The Queen

Anne said she was “fortunate” to be able to share “the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life” in a statement, adding: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

Large crowds watched as the hearse made its way to Buckingham Palace. Motorway traffic stopped and people got out of their cars to pay their respects.

King Charles and the Queen Consort at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle

Earlier in the day, King Charles and the Queen Consort travelled to Northern Ireland, where they carried out a lengthy walkabout with wellwishers.

The King met Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and Vice President Michelle O’Neill. Both spoke of the Queen’s contribution to the peace process.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - The Queen is taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state

The military procession as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery

Tens of thousands lined the route as the Queen left Buckingham Palace for one final time.

They fell into silence as the gun carriage carrying the monarch travelled to Westminster Hall, where Her Majesty was taken to lie in state.

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation after her family marched in homage behind her coffin. King Charles III led his siblings and sons, walking in bright sunshine.

The bearer party carries the coffin of the Queen into Westminster Hall

The Queen’s coffin was draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown. It was transported on the George Gun Carriage, which carried King George VI’s coffin from Sandringham Church to Wolferton Station in February 1952 and was used during the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002. In a precisely timed operation, the Queen left Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm and arrived at Westminster Hall at 3pm, two hours before the public were finally allowed in.

In bright summer sunshine, funeral marches played by military bands added to the solemn mood that left some mourners weeping, while others held up their camera phones to record the historic moment.

King Charles III and the Prince of Wales follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The King stood tall and proud. He looked expressionless and stared straight ahead with his siblings to his left, who also showed no emotion.

After a short service at Westminster Hall, members of the public were allowed to pay their own respects.

Thousands of people queued for the privilege and some had camped overnight.

Thursday, September 15, 2022 - Mourners queue for hours to pay their respects

The long and winding queue in Potters Fields Park, central London

Long queues wound around the streets of central London as thousands waited in line to file past the Queen’s coffin.

The line remained at about three miles long and it stretched past London Bridge to HMS Belfast.

Members of the public filing past the the coffin of the Queen as they pay their respects in Westminster Hall

It took more than 10 hours to reach the front and the main entrance to historic Westminster Hall.

Those paying their respects walked silently, pausing briefly to offer a solemn nod to the coffin.

The military take part during an early morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

People queueing in the early hours were able to watch a dress rehearsal for the funeral.

The streets, largely silent before dawn, echoed to the sounds of marching military bands.

Friday, September 16, 2022 - King Charles stands vigil with his siblings

King Charles III and his siblings hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother

King Charles and his siblings stood in a silent vigil alongside their mother’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

Members of the public who had been waiting in line for around 12 hours to reach the hall were asked to pause as Charles, the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal walked slowly towards the coffin.

King Charles III meeting well-wishers after attending a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff

The royal party stood, heads bowed, for around 15 minutes in a poignant tribute to the Queen.

A sea of floral tributes as well as paintings and messages have been left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Earlier in the day, Charles travelled to Wales, were he spoke at length to well-wishers in the capital Cardiff.

He told politicians how proud he had been to be the Prince of Wales and spoke in Welsh for part of his speech, saying the Queen had great affection for the country.

Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Queen's grandchildren take their turn

William and Harry lead their cousins to take part in a vigil for the Queen

The Queen’s grandchildren, led by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, took their turn by the side of the coffin as it lay in Westminster Hall.

Queues for the lying in state reached up to 20 hours at one point, but that did not put people off waiting in turn.

People pay their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall after waiting in line for more than 12 hours

For many the experience was profound. They spoke of the emotion of paying their respects to the Queen but also of the feeling of togetherness within the queue.

Temperatures before dawn dropped towards freezing, but that did not stop the slow movement towards Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead

Morale was lifted during the day when King Charles and the Prince of Wales paid a visit to the queue. Both laughed and joked with crowds and William spoke of his concern that people were wearing the right kind of footwear, declaring sensible trainers the best option.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby likened the queues to a pilgrimage, saying the shared experience was important to those taking part. He said the impact of the Queen’s death had been very personal to each of those in the queue.

Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Last chance for public to attend Queen's lying in state

Members of the public in the queue near Lambeth Bridge in London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II

The eve of the funeral and huge crowds continued to snake their way around central London to pay their respects to the Queen.

With waiting times for the lying of state at around 14 hours, the queue was closed during the afternoon to allow the line to clear before the closure of Westminster Hall at 6.30am on the Monday.

Members of the public place flowers in Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace, on the eve of the funeral

While the day remained dominated by scenes of the public assembling around Westminster, it also saw leaders of state from across the globe arriving in London ahead of the funeral.

Many met King Charles III through the day and a number took turns to sign a book of condolence. Some, including US President Joe Biden, attended the lying in state, and the day ended with a more informal reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by senior members of the Royal Family.

It was also an opportunity for political discussion, with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin meeting Liz Truss in Downing Street.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by flowers displayed in Windsor

Meanwhile, the Duke of York issued a tribute to his mother, the late Queen, praising her compassion and care and saying: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.”

The day ended with a national minute’s silence at 8pm, led by a single toll of Big Ben.

Many people flew flags from home or displayed images of the Queen and towns erected big screens to allow crowds to watch the funeral.

Monday, September 19, 2022 - Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

The Queen during Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where her own service of commital is taking place

Today the nation will fall silent from 11am for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, before she makes her final journey for a service of committal at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It was in St George's Chapel on April 17, 2021, that one of the defining images of The Queen's long reign was captured as - due to Covid restrictions in place at the time - the Monarch sat alone for the funeral service of her beloved husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

At the same time Prince Philip's coffin will be moved from the Royal Vault to the King George VI Memorial Chapel during the private service.