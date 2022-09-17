Service sure to be fitting tribute to a ‘good and faithful servant’

The Bishop of Lichfield, Dr Michael Ipgrave

On Monday morning, our late, greatly beloved Queen’s earthly journey will come to an end with a State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, writes the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave.

The details of the service have not (at the time of writing) been published, but we can be sure that it will fittingly mark the passing of somebody who was both a great monarch and a faithful Christian.

Queen Elizabeth II’s strong and simple Christian faith was evident in the way she committed herself to a lifelong service of her people, in the unfailing attention and kindness she showed to the many thousands of individuals she met, and in her disciplined pattern of churchgoing and prayer.

Although, as the Archbishop of York has said, she ‘wore her faith in her heart not on her sleeve’, she did from time to time speak about the significance of faith for her, particularly in her Christmas messages, as in 2000 for example: ‘For me the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide a framework in which I try to lead my life’.

The Queen’s personal faith informed her attitude to organised religion. By virtue of her office, she was Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and had the title ‘Defender of the Faith’ – both roles which now have passed to His Majesty King Charles III. This did not mean that she was herself an ordained minister, nor that she was ‘Head of the Church’.

The work of deacons, priests and bishops in teaching the faith and leading worship is distinct from the work of the Sovereign in ensuring the safety and freedom of the Church; and the Head of the Church is no earthly monarch, but Jesus Christ the eternal king. Elizabeth II’s care for and commitment to the Church of England was strong, sincere and deeply appreciated.

As part of that role, she was also clear that she and the Church of England had an important part to play in safeguarding the religious freedom of Christians, of other churches and people of other faiths, and in encouraging respect, understanding and work for the common good in our diverse society.

Like people across Britain, and across the world, I have been deeply saddened by the death of our Queen. I have spent most of the last few days in Lichfield Cathedral, speaking to the thousands of people who have been coming here to sign books of condolence, light candles and say prayers. Listening to them I have repeatedly heard amid the sadness a deep sense of thanksgiving, and a pride in all that Elizabeth II was for us and among us.

On Sunday afternoon, I will be at a Service of Commemoration of her life in the Cathedral, and again on Monday for a livestreaming of the funeral from Westminster Abbey.