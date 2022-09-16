Notification Settings

Merry Hill to open on Monday - but Boots will be the only store open

By Eleanor LawsonBrierley HillRoyalPublished: Comments

Merry Hill has confirmed that the only store that will open on the day of the Queen's funeral will be Boots.

Merry Hill will open on Monday so Boots can run an NHS pharmacy service

Earlier in the week the Dudley shopping centre said it would open on Monday and that stores would open or close on an individual basis.

But now Merry Hill has confirmed that they will be opening solely so Boots can operate an NHS pharmacy service.

It is understood that "a very small number of food operators" will also remain open.

A spokesperson for Merry Hill said on Friday: “We’ve been in constant communication with our retailers and dining operators throughout the week.

“We have now heard from all retailers and as of this afternoon we understand that all stores, except for Boots, will close for the duration of Monday.

“Boots will operate an NHS pharmacy service and our mall entrance by M&S and Argos and P1 car park will be open to allow access.

“A very small number of food operators will remain open, and we advise customers to check opening times with individual brands as these may differ.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

