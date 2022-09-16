Merry Hill to open on Monday - but Boots will be the only store open

Merry Hill will open on Monday so Boots can run an NHS pharmacy service

Earlier in the week the Dudley shopping centre said it would open on Monday and that stores would open or close on an individual basis.

But now Merry Hill has confirmed that they will be opening solely so Boots can operate an NHS pharmacy service.

It is understood that "a very small number of food operators" will also remain open.

A spokesperson for Merry Hill said on Friday: “We’ve been in constant communication with our retailers and dining operators throughout the week.

“We have now heard from all retailers and as of this afternoon we understand that all stores, except for Boots, will close for the duration of Monday.

“Boots will operate an NHS pharmacy service and our mall entrance by M&S and Argos and P1 car park will be open to allow access.