Sikh worshippers in Wolverhampton gather for three-day memorial service for the Queen

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonRoyalPublished:

Hundreds of worshippers gathered to share their memories of the Queen during a special service at a Sikh temple in Wolverhampton.

Surjit Singh Uppal at Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara, Wolverhampton
The Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara held a service lasting three days to commemorate the life of Her Majesty.

It was attended by Sikhs of all ages and featured a full recital of the Sikh holy scripture – which takes 48 hours and on this occasion was dedicated to the Queen.

The event saw volunteers prepare food for the congregation, while worshippers gathered in the main hall for prayers and to share stories of Her Majesty and her impact as a global figure.

Surjit Singh Uppal, chair of trustees at the temple, said he has fond memories of the Queen from the time he listened to her coronation on the radio as a child.

He said he was fortunate enough to meet her twice by invitation, once at St James's Palace and on another occasion at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

"The first thing that strikes you is that although she was small she had a very strong handshake," he said.

"But although I was very nervous both times I met her she immediately put me at ease with her smile. She was a lovely lady who was very graceful and that's why she has a special place in many people's hearts.

"She means a lot to people in the community, as you can see from the large numbers who have come out to commemorate her life."

