Church a place to remember as Wolverhampton books of condolence remain available to sign

Reverend Margaret Mattocks at St Nicholas Church in Codsall

Books of condolence have been open across the city and the surrounding area for people to add their messages to the Royal Family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday and for them to pay their respects.

In Codsall, St Nicholas Church has been the centre for people looking to pay their respects and remember the Queen, with the church opening intermittently throughout the week for people to come in.

Touching messages have been written in the book of condolence

Rev Margaret Mattocks said the church had wanted to pay its respects in some way and said a lot of the messages had been very personal and very touching.

She said: "We wanted to mark the occasion in some way and, like many churches, we found that the book of condolence allows us to engage with the community and allow them to pay their respects.

"A lot of the messages are very personal and very tender and it's obvious for a lot of people that they just wanted to come in, spend a minutes here, light a candle and leave a message.

"People have been able to come in and remember their own loved ones and also pray for King Charles, who has been so remarkable and I can't begin to imagine what he is going through, but he is showing a lot of courage."

Rev Mattocks said the community had really come together in the past week and been able to grieve together and added that if people wanted to come in, the book of condolence would be in the church until Sunday.

She said: "We will be open on Friday from 9am until 12.30pm, then we'll open on Sunday for a thanksgiving service for the Queen, with plenty of opportunities for people to sign the book afterwards.

"It will be a time for people to come in, to reflect and to be together."

Books of condolence will also remain open in Wolverhampton all this week to enable local residents to pay their respects to the Queen.

There are four books of condolence available at locations across the city, with people able to sign the books up to and including Sunday.

The Civic Centre in Wolverhampton will be open on Thursday from 8.30am-5pm, Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am-5pm, with people advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before closing time.

WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams Leisure Centre in Bilston will be open until Friday from 6.30am-9.30pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am-6pm.

Tettenhall Library will be open on Thursday from 10am-5pm, on Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sunday from 10am-2pm.

Wednesfield Library will be open on Thursday from 10am-5pm, on Friday from 10am-1pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm.