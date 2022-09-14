Notification Settings

Walsall church holding memorial service for The Queen

By James Vukmirovic

St Matthew’s Church in Walsall will be holding a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

St Matthew's Church, Walsall. Photo: Google.


It will be held at 5pm and all are welcome to attend.

The church will also be open at the following times for personal reflection and prayer; Sunday 18th September 18, from 12pm-2pm, and Monday, September 19, from 8am-1pm, when the broadcast of the state funeral will be shown at 11am on the big screen in church.

Flowers may be laid on the large paved area outside the West Door at the top of the steps from the town.

Candles will be available to light in the church, and there will be an unofficial book of remembrance available to sign.

A book of condolence is also open at Walsall Town Hall, and an area has been set aside for floral tributes outside the Civic Centre on Darwall Street.

Royal
Walsall
Local Hubs
News








