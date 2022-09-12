One soap has managed to re-record part of an episode to acknowledge the Queen's death. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Listeners heard two of the Birmingham-based serial's longest-running characters, Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy, reminiscing about the Coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.

"When you think of our lives since then, and everything that's happened to us, the Queen has always been there – she's just always been there," Lynda reflected.

"Steady as a rock," Lillian replied. "It's going to be strange without her, I think."

"It's going to be very different without her," Lynda added.

The two characters were also heard discussing a book of condolence that had been set up in the church in Ambridge - the fictional West Midlands village where The Archers is set.

Lynda, who is played by Carole Boyd, revealed that she had struggled to find the right words to add to the book, deciding finally on a simple sentence: "Dearest Ma'am. Rest in peace. You were an inspiration."

"Do you think that was enough?" she asked tearfully, to which Lilian, who is played by Sunny Ormonde, replied: "Yes, I think that was perfect."

The Archers, which is recorded at The Mailbox, has been broadcast on BBC radio since 1951 and has clocked up more episodes than any other continuous drama serial in the world.

Although the soap opera is based in a fictional village, it has twice featured cameos from members of the real British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II's sister Princess Margaret, in June 1984, and the then Duchess of Cornwall – now the Queen Consort – in February 2011.