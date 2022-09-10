What is a state funeral? What it consists of, who has had one and where the Queen will rest

Winston Churchill's funeral in 1965 was the last state funeral in the UK

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle last Thursday, ending an unprecedented 70-year reign.

Her funeral plan - Operation London Bridge - is now well under way, with the funeral plans published by Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening.

The funeral will involving four days of lying in state in Westminster Hall, as well as services and processions in Edinburgh as her body is transported from Balmoral down to London over the next few days.

What is a state funeral and what does it consist of?

The Queen in the Drawing Room earlier this week, days before her death

A state funeral is a ceremony which the public are involved in, to celebrate the life of someone of national significance.

It involves military tradition, and the coffin visits places of worship.

The funeral usually begins with the body being carried on a gun carriage, drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy rather than horses – this is one of the traditional military processions that take place. The gun carriage takes them from a private resting chapel to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

Following this is typically another procession to Westminster Abbey or St Paul’s Cathedral, depending on where the service is. For Elizabeth II, it will be at Westminster Abbey - the place she was crowned Queen in 1953 and married Prince Philip in 1947.

Who can have a state funeral?

A state funeral is a way of honouring the life of a sovereign, so is usually reserved for monarchs or the head of state – this could be a sovereign leader or a constitutional king or queen.

Anyone can be granted a state funeral by approval of the monarch and a parliamentary vote. The person needs to be 'exceptionally distinguished'.

When was the last state funeral in the UK?

Westminster Abbey will be the location of the Queen's funeral

It's been nearly 60 years since the last state funeral in the UK.

The last recipient of one was former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

Before there were four other state funerals in the 20th century, all four monarchs: King George VI in 1952; King George V in 1936; King Edward VII in 1910; Queen Victoria in 1901.

Some non-royal state funerals include former Prime Ministers William Gladstone in 1898, Lord Palmerston in 1865 and the Duke of Wellington in 1852, as well as Lord Nelson in 1806 after his death at the Battle of Trafalgar.

What's the difference between a state funeral and royal ceremonial funeral?

The funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, was not a state funeral

It may come as a surprise to read that there hasn't been a state funeral since 1965.

More recently there have been funerals for Prince Philip, last year, Margaret Thatcher in 2013, the Queen Mother in 2002 and Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. Although these were huge events - although Prince Philip's was scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions - these were ceremonial funerals.

The main difference between a ceremonial and state funeral is the organiser.

Royal ceremonial funerals are the responsibility of the most senior official of the Royal Household, Lord Chamberlain. For state funerals, it is the responsibility of Earl Marshal.

Another difference is that, during a royal ceremony, the coffin is drawn by horses as opposed to Royal Navy sailors.

Both include a gun carriage to hold the coffin and have a service attended by domestic and foreign state representatives.

Both can also involve a lying in state, which is a chance for the public to pay their respects to the deceased, as the body lies in a state building.

Will there be a bank holiday?

Yes.

The new King approved an order during a meeting of the Accession Council where he was formally declared head of state.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”