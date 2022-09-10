How long and where the Queen will lie in state as funeral details are confirmed

There will be two opportunities for the public to pay their respects to the Queen

Her Majesty passed away peacefully in Balmoral Castle, Scotland after an unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

While her son, Charles, has now formally been proclaimed as King, the country will continue to mourn Elizabeth's death over the coming days.

Buckingham Palace has now confirmed the details for the Queen's funeral, and when people can pay their respects in person in the days leading up to the service.

The Queen's journey to Edinburgh

The Queen will be taken by road Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland - on Sunday.

Once there the coffin will rest in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon when a procession be formed on the forecourt of the palace to convey the coffin along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral. The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the Queen's coffin.

While lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, the coffin will be guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people to pay their respects. So far the exact times members of the public can view the coffin and pay their respects have not been announced.

The Queen's journey to London

After lying at rest in the cathedral for much of Tuesday, the coffin will then be taken to Edinburgh Airport and flown down to RAF Northolt, North West London.

From there she will be taken by road to Buckingham Palace, allowing members of the public to line the route to pay their respects. Once at the palace her coffin will be placed in the Bow Room.

The following day, Wednesday, a procession will take the Queen's coffin on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. There, she will lie in state in Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral.

The Procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

How long will the Queen lie in state?

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by the Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

The Queen will lie in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the palace, where members of the public will be able to file past and pay their respects. Her Majesty’s coffin will be placed in the middle of the grand hall on a raised box known as a catafalque. She will stay there until the morning of her funeral.

In total she will lie in state for four days, from Wednesday, September 14. So far the exact times members of the public can view the coffin and pay their respects have not been announced.

Members of the public file by the coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Mother, at Westminster Hall Saturday, April 6, 2002

It will be the first time a member of the Royal Family lies in state in the hall since 2002 when the Queen Mother died. More than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.

The Queen's coffin

On Sunday, the Queen's coffin - draped in the Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown - is due to leave Balmoral and head to Edinburgh by road on Sunday.

Once at the Palace of Westminster, her coffin will be adorned with the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.

When is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

Her Majesty's coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

All of Britain's Kings and Queens are crowned at Westminster Abbey, including Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. It is also where she married Prince Philip six years earlier. Westminster Abbey was also the scene of the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002, and Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

After the funeral the King and the Royal family will join the procession before the coffin is taken to Windsor the same day.

There will then be a committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - reportedly the Queen's favourite residence - before a private interment service with senior members of the Royal Family in the evening

Where will the Queen be buried?

St George's Chapel, Windsor, during Prince Philip's funeral last year. Photo: Barnaby Fowler/PA Wire

Her Majesty's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel at St George's.

She will lie with her mother and father - the Queen Mother and King George VI, the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.