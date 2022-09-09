Where to see proclamations for King Charles in towns across the Black Country

Charles will officially be proclaimed King on Saturday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

A new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies and is proclaimed as soon as possible at an Accession Council in St James’s Palace. This ceremony formally announces the death of the monarch and proclaims the succession of the new sovereign.

King Charles III’s succession to the throne will be proclaimed at St James’s Palace in London today, which will be televised for the first time in history. Regional proclamations will also be read across the country on Sunday at 1pm, and here’s where you can see the momentous event taking place, in the Black Country and beyond.

Proclamation in Dudley

Residents are invited to attend the regional reading of the Accession Proclamation by the Mayor of Dudley on Sunday at 1pm.

This will take place on the steps of the Council House on Priory Road in Dudley, where a blessing will be given by the Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick.

Flags are currently flying at half-mast in mark of respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

As the new Sovereign is proclaimed, flags on key buildings will be flown at full mast from 11am tomorrow and until after the regional proclamation on Sunday.

In Dudley borough, this will include Dudley Council House, Dudley Town Hall, Stourbridge Town Hall and Dudley Castle.

Flags will then return to half-mast until the day after the funeral.

Proclamation in Sandwell

A ceremony outside Sandwell Council House in Oldbury will proclaim Charles the new monarch on Sunday at 1pm and the ceremony is open to the public.

At the start of the proclamation at St James’s Palace on Saturday, it is the protocol to raise the Union flag at council buildings, including Sandwell Council House, to mark the accession.

The flag will then be lowered again to half-mast immediately following the local proclamation on Sunday.

The flag will then remain at half-mast until after the Queen’s funeral in line with protocols.

People driving to the ceremony can park in the West Bromwich Street or Low Town car parks in Oldbury. Parking is free in council car parks on Sunday.

It may be busy in the area and people are encouraged to walk to the ceremony if they can.

Some local roads will be closed temporarily and buses will be diverted around the road closures between 12noon and 3pm.

The following roads will be closed from 12pm until 3pm on Sunday for the ceremony:

• Birmingham Street (Unity Place to Halesowen Street)

• Halesowen Street (access road to Sainsbury’s Car Park to Church Street)

• Church Street (Halesowen Street to Wesley Street)

• Freeth Street (Sainsbury’s service yard to the Civic Square)

• Market Place

Proclamations in Staffordshire

At 1pm on Sunday, the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson CBE, will stand on the steps of Shire Hall in Stafford’s Market Square and introduce the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson, who will then read the formal proclamation announcing the new monarch’s ascension to the throne.

Following the proclamation in Stafford, other proclamations will be held across Staffordshire at 2.30pm the same day.

They include:

Cannock – the bandstand by the bowling green in the town centre

Lichfield – in the Market Square, Market Street, and at Lichfield Cathedral

Tamworth – Town Hall, Market Street

Biddulph – Town Hall, High Street

Cheadle – War Memorial, Tean Road

Leek – Nicolson Memorial, Leek

Newcastle – Market Cross, High Street.

The High Sheriff and Lord Lieutenant will also repeat the ceremony in Stoke-on-Trent at 2.30pm outside Kings Hall, Kingsway.

Proclamation in Walsall

On Sunday, the proclamation will be made by the Mayor of Walsall outside the Council House on Lichfield Street. Members of the public are welcome to attend to hear the Proclamation.

Proclamation in Wolverhampton

The local proclamation will be read by the city’s Mayor, Councillor Samuels OBE, outside St Peter’s Collegiate Church at 1pm, and members of the public are invited to attend. At 12.55pm, the opening words will be said by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Dr Satya Sharma MBE.