Touching tribute to the Queen from JCB chief who welcomed her to the company in the 90s

Flags at all JCB’s factories in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham are flying at half-mast in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II with Lord Bamford on a Royal visit to mark the 50th anniversary of JCB
JCB chairman Anthony Bamford today paid tribute following her death at the age of 96 yesterday.

Lord Bamford said it was with “huge sadness” that he had learned of Her Majesty’s death.

Today JCB’s 11 UK factories will fall silent at 11am as a two-minute silence is held in honour of the life and service of the late Queen.

Lord Bamford said: “Her Majesty’s service and devotion to this country over more than 70 years will never be surpassed. We have been truly fortunate to have Queen Elizabeth as our head of state. It was my pleasure to welcome Her Majesty and HRH Prince Philip to JCB in 1995 when our company was celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is a day which will live long in the memory for many of us. I will be writing to His Majesty the King to express condolences on behalf of the company and my family.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

