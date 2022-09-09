Touching tribute to the Queen from JCB chief who welcomed her to the company in the 90s

Lord Bamford said: “Her Majesty’s service and devotion to this country over more than 70 years will never be surpassed. We have been truly fortunate to have Queen Elizabeth as our head of state. It was my pleasure to welcome Her Majesty and HRH Prince Philip to JCB in 1995 when our company was celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is a day which will live long in the memory for many of us. I will be writing to His Majesty the King to express condolences on behalf of the company and my family.”