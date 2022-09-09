The closed attractions and cancelled events in the region since death of the Queen

Dudley Zoo and Castle are closed on Friday

The nation is mourning the death of Her Majesty who passed away at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, on Thursday.

Since her death, a number of businesses, tourist attractions and organisations have made announcements about whether they will be closed or if events will still take place over the weekend.

Here's a rundown of some of the events and attractions that have closed or been called off today, and what's still running around the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Closed attractions

Black Country Living Museum - closed on Friday, reopening Saturday

Dudley Zoo and Castle - closed on Friday

Cancelled events

North Shropshire Camel Race

Outdoor theatre with Illyria: The Pirates of Penzance at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service Family Day

Cancelled sporting fixtures

Football

All Premier League and EFL football fixtures including:

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Coventry City vs West Brom

Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford United

Walsall vs Northampton Town

Other postponed fixtures include:

Northampton Town Women vs Wolves Women on Sunday

West Brom Women vs Liverpool Feds

Wolves U21s vs Everton U21s on Sunday

England's National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football

Cricket

Day two of England vs South Africa Test match - Friday, decision yet to be made about rest of the match

Golf

PGA Championship, Wentworth - Friday, decision yet to be made about Saturday

Closed shops

French connection - Friday, reopening Saturday

Selfridges - Friday, reopening Saturday

Still open / going ahead

Alton Towers, but with some changes to show respect and sensitivity to the national state of mourning

The 168th British Open Brass Band Championships at Birmingham Symphony Hall - Saturday

Chester Zoo

Drayton Manor

Fame UK Reunion 2022: 40th Anniversary at Birmingham Town Hall - Friday

Jane McDonald Live in Concert at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Sunday

Ludlow Food Festival

National Memorial Arboretum - all weekend

National Sea Life Centre, Birmingham - all weekend

Sandon Literature Festival, Stafford

Severn Valley Railway - all weekend

Shrewsbury Proms in the Park

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre - all events

Theatre Severn and Old Market Hall, Shrewsbury - all events

The Place, Telford - all events