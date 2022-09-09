The closed attractions and cancelled events in the region since death of the Queen

The nation is mourning the death of Her Majesty who passed away at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, on Thursday.
Since her death, a number of businesses, tourist attractions and organisations have made announcements about whether they will be closed or if events will still take place over the weekend.
Here's a rundown of some of the events and attractions that have closed or been called off today, and what's still running around the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire.
Closed attractions
Black Country Living Museum - closed on Friday, reopening Saturday
Dudley Zoo and Castle - closed on Friday
Cancelled events
North Shropshire Camel Race
Outdoor theatre with Illyria: The Pirates of Penzance at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury
Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service Family Day
Cancelled sporting fixtures
Football
All Premier League and EFL football fixtures including:
Leicester City vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Wolves
Coventry City vs West Brom
Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford United
Walsall vs Northampton Town
Other postponed fixtures include:
Northampton Town Women vs Wolves Women on Sunday
West Brom Women vs Liverpool Feds
Wolves U21s vs Everton U21s on Sunday
England's National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football
Cricket
Day two of England vs South Africa Test match - Friday, decision yet to be made about rest of the match
Golf
PGA Championship, Wentworth - Friday, decision yet to be made about Saturday
Closed shops
French connection - Friday, reopening Saturday
Selfridges - Friday, reopening Saturday
Still open / going ahead
Alton Towers, but with some changes to show respect and sensitivity to the national state of mourning
The 168th British Open Brass Band Championships at Birmingham Symphony Hall - Saturday
Chester Zoo
Drayton Manor
Fame UK Reunion 2022: 40th Anniversary at Birmingham Town Hall - Friday
Jane McDonald Live in Concert at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Sunday
Ludlow Food Festival
National Memorial Arboretum - all weekend
National Sea Life Centre, Birmingham - all weekend
Sandon Literature Festival, Stafford
Severn Valley Railway - all weekend
Shrewsbury Proms in the Park
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre - all events
Theatre Severn and Old Market Hall, Shrewsbury - all events
The Place, Telford - all events
West Midland Safari Park