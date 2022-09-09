Staffordshire to hold historic proclamation for King Charles III

The event will be a proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III

Following the formal proclamation of the new King at 11am on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London, the announcement will be repeated a day later across the nation.

At 1pm on Sunday, the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson CBE, will stand on the steps of Shire Hall in Stafford’s Market Square and introduce the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson, who will then read the formal proclamation announcing the new monarch’s ascension to the throne.

Mr Dudson said: “This is an historic moment, part of the fabric of our history dating back to the Middle Ages, a time when this form of communication was the only official way that people heard such news.

“Standing on the steps, hearing the proclamation that there is a new monarch, one can feel the link through centuries of British history.”

Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “Although we are still mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen, the very nature of our constitution is that we must look forward immediately and support our new Sovereign as he takes on his great responsibilities to the nation.”

Following the proclamation in Stafford, other proclamations will be held in Staffordshire at 2.30pm the same day.

They include:

Cannock – the bandstand by the bowling green in the town centre

Lichfield – in the Market Square, Market Street

Tamworth – Town Hall, Market Street

Biddulph – Town Hall, High Street

Cheadle – War Memorial, Tean Road

Leek – Nicolson Memorial, Leek

Newcastle – Market Cross, High Street.