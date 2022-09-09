Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire to hold historic proclamation for King Charles III

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordRoyalPublished:

An historic centuries-old event formally proclaiming the new monarch to the population will take place across Staffordshire on Sunday.

The event will be a proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III
The event will be a proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III

Following the formal proclamation of the new King at 11am on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London, the announcement will be repeated a day later across the nation.

At 1pm on Sunday, the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson CBE, will stand on the steps of Shire Hall in Stafford’s Market Square and introduce the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson, who will then read the formal proclamation announcing the new monarch’s ascension to the throne.

Mr Dudson said: “This is an historic moment, part of the fabric of our history dating back to the Middle Ages, a time when this form of communication was the only official way that people heard such news.

“Standing on the steps, hearing the proclamation that there is a new monarch, one can feel the link through centuries of British history.”

Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “Although we are still mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen, the very nature of our constitution is that we must look forward immediately and support our new Sovereign as he takes on his great responsibilities to the nation.”

Following the proclamation in Stafford, other proclamations will be held in Staffordshire at 2.30pm the same day.

They include:

  • Cannock – the bandstand by the bowling green in the town centre

  • Lichfield – in the Market Square, Market Street

  • Tamworth – Town Hall, Market Street

  • Biddulph – Town Hall, High Street

  • Cheadle – War Memorial, Tean Road

  • Leek – Nicolson Memorial, Leek

  • Newcastle – Market Cross, High Street.

The High Sheriff and Lord Lieutenant will also repeat the ceremony in Stoke-on-Trent at 2.30pm outside Kings Hall, Kingsway.

Royal
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Cannock
Lichfield
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News