Former Walsall birthing unit to become apartments

The former Midwifery Led Unit on Charles Street closed and relocated its services to Walsall Manor Hospital during the pandemic.

The move followed feedback from Walsall’s maternity and neonatal voices partnership, and a survey which found families preferred the services on-site at the hospital. Only low-risk women were able to use the site at Charles Street.

The former Midwifery Led Unit in Charles Street, Walsall. Photo: Google

The four-storey building already has three floors of residential apartments. Only the ground floor where the birthing unit was, is set to be converted into six two-bedroom apartments.

Applicant Art One Limited said residents will be able to use the seven existing under-croft car parking spaces.

The building is surrounded by mostly residential buildings including the Art Court complex and the WHG Cardan Pointe retirement flats.