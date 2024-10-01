Plans to turn empty 180-year-old former Wolverhampton GP surgery into flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Grade II listed building in Summerfield Road, Wolverhampton, which was last occupied by a private healthcare firm, would be converted into six one-and-two-bed flats under new plans.

The building, which dates back to the 1840s, lies on the edge of West Park.

The listed former offices and consultancy rooms have been empty since last year when private healthcare company Summerfield Heath went into administration.

A new two-storey rear extension and a single-storey side extension would also be added to the building as part of the work.

The Shrewsbury-based business had clinics in Great Barr near Birmingham and Wolverhampton. A plan to turn the empty former doctor’s surgery in Great Barr into new flats was approved by Sandwell Council earlier this month.

Several entries on the consumer review website Trustpilot said they were left angry and frustrated when the Great Barr surgery closed suddenly and “vanished into thin air,” according to one furious patient.

The former surgery in Summerfield Road, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, lies on the edge of the city’s West Park and in the shadow of the 149-year-old Marstons brewery.

Empty offices on the opposite side of Summerfield Road, last used by the city brewery, will be converted into new flats after plans were approved by the Wolverhampton Council.

The former Marston’s training centre will be turned into 18 one-and-two-bed flats The pub giant announced in July it was selling its 40 per cent stake in Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company to Carlsberg for £206 million.

This brought almost 200 years of brewing in Wolverhampton, which began with Banks and Company at the city’s Park Brewery in 1875, to an end.