Teenage singer vows to carry on career despite looming homelessness from no-fault eviction

Singer, songwriter and actress Macy O, and her mum Naomi Waterson, are looking for a new rented property after they were technically made homeless by the decision under the controversial section 21 housing law.

The family, who live in Highley, near Bridgnorth, has had no luck so far in finding a new private rented property after being given notice eight weeks ago.

They and Naomi's partner Antony 'Shorty' Shorter, who is currently on the last year of a degree course in music production and engineering in London, are looking for a place within commuting distance of Macy's school, Concord College.

Macy, who performed on The Voice Kids, has her own record label as well as a burgeoning career as an award winning performer, is determined to carry on even though she won't have studio space after they move out.

Macy can often be seen busking at Ludlow Market where her mum runs a stall.

She also wowed the crowd during a Bastille gig at the town's castle when the group called her up on stage. She hit the headlines again when Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson stopped to give her a £20 tip while she was busking.

"Macy is still determined to carry on with her career even if it is when we are living in the touring caravan," said Naomi.

"We have not found anything yet, it is a difficult area to rent in."

Naomi has a stoic attitude to their situation saying "it is what it is."

But seamstress Naomi is proud of her daughter for her attitude. She plans to take part in a sleep out for the homeless as well as re-releasing a fundraising song for the cause.

Macy and 'Shorty' have her own record label called Moose Records Limited which is organising a concert at Ludlow Brewery this Friday .

"It will be going ahead," said Naomi.

"We have a four-berth touring caravan which will be very tight for space but Macy is determined to carry on."

They are looking for a space that Macy can use as a recording studio and anyone who can help either find them a studio and or a new home should call Naomi on her mobile number 07367597015.