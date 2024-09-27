Plan to convert front room of terraced Sandwell house into pharmacy rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sandwell Council rejected a move to convert the lounge and dining room of a corner terraced home in Dudley Road West, Tividale, into a pharmacy saying it was “incompatible” with the rest of the row of houses.

The application by Mohammed Zulkiffel asked for permission to convert the front of the terraced house into a base for the mail-order pharmacy that would have an appointment-only policy for walk-ins.

The ‘distance-selling’ pharmacy would have dealt with online and telephone orders, repeat prescriptions, dispensary and delivery according to the application.

Dudley Road West, Tividale. A move to convert the corner terraced house into a pharmacy has been rejected. Pic: Google Maps.

The home’s lounge would have become a new office with the kitchen with the dining room turning into a storage area for prescriptions. A new shopfront would have been added as part of a new front extension.

Mr Zulkiffel said the new pharmacy would provide a “valuable service to the community without causing significant disruption.” A planning statement included with the application added: “The appointment-only policy for walk-ins will help manage and control foot traffic, reducing any potential impact on local parking and congestion.”

Public health officers at Sandwell Council said they had “reservations” about the proposed pharmacy’s ‘appointment-only’ policy on walk-ins – particularly as the new shopfront would "attract passing customers".

Officers added they were concerned by the additional noise and disturbance for neighbours from added cars, staff and customers.

The council also rejecting the move because of its ‘out of town centre’ location.

As it looked likely the application was going to be rejected by the council, Mr Zulkiffel asked the authority’s planners to explain a decision to allow a ‘front room’ less than 50 metres away to be converted into a beauty salon.

“Had the proposal been purely for a distance selling operation I would not have foreseen any difficulty with the change of use, but the addition of the front extension and signage will give it the appearance of a retail shop,” the council replied.

Officers said it was “inevitable” that people would visit the pharmacy without making an appointment and the other end of the terrace, less than 50 metres away, already had a fish and chip shop and a barbers and, it was believed, would not make as much of an impact.

The council said it could not accept potential customers using a nearby car park despite an “agreement” with a nearby business. Parking outside the proposed pharmacy would be minimal and sit next to double yellow lines.

A website has been created with Mohammed Zulkiffel listed as a pharmacist and 61 Dudley Road West, the terraced house in the application, listed as the address for 365 Med Ltd.