Plans for Oldbury children’s home is a ‘cash cow’ says former mayor

Councillor Bill Gavan, who served as mayor of Sandwell in 2023, criticised the controversial move to convert a former foster home in Pool Lane, Oldbury, into a residential home for up to three children saying that homes were being run for profit and "without love and care".

Sandwell Council rejected the same move 18 months ago before allowing plans to convert the home into a six-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Councillor Gavan, who represents the Langley ward, said he was encouraged to make the claim after seeing a similar children’s home nearby become a plague for neighbours with police called over 100 times in less than two years.

Pool Lane, Oldbury. Photo: Google

“These [homes] are not places of love, care and attention,” Councillor Gavan said at the planning meeting on September 4. “These are places for children with behavioural problems and I’m only talking from experience from the one we already have less than half a mile away…”

“I have no objection whatsoever to these types of houses but I would like them to be detached properties separate from other dwellers."

Councillor Gavan said applicant Abbey Residential Care had also knocked on doors in a bid to convince neighbours to withdraw their objections – telling them it was a straight choice between "10 strangers in an HMO or three kids".

“That’s the game being played here,” he told councillors.

Syeda Madiha Maham Ali, director of Surrey-based Abbey Residential Care, said the former foster home which had belonged to her parents had been “built to look after children” and the change of use would play a “small but impactful role” in helping provide a safe environment for vulnerable children in Sandwell.

She said her family home had been brought in 1991 and her parents had cared for more than 100 children from Sandwell in a 25-year stint as foster carers.

“With an average of four foster children there at all times, this home was moulded for that purpose. To make sure the children had ample living space and a warm and loving environment. The neighbours never had a reason to complain. It was always well managed and consideration was always given to the neighbours. This would continue to be the case.”

Councillor Bob Piper asked Miss Ali why Abbey Residential Care had applied to convert the home into an eight-bed HMO if the company was committed to looking after vulnerable children.

She said the previous application for a children’s home had been refused by the council and renting out the home to one family “did not cover the costs of running the building” and the HMO was an ‘interim measure’.

“I do believe that building was built to look after children,” she said.

Seven objections were made against the application alongside a 31-signature petition. A petition with more than 130 signatures was made against the children’s home plan from last year.

Despite the opposition, Sandwell Council’s planning officers had recommended the application be approved. The planning committee agreed to visit Pool Lane before voting – pushing a decision back until at least October’s meeting.

At this month’s meeting, Councillor Jill Tromans, who also represents the Langley ward, said Pool Lane was a “very narrow” cul-de-sac and there would no doubt be extra noise and disturbance for neighbours in the semi-detached homes.

The previous plan to convert the house into a residential home was rejected by the council in March last year.

The children’s home plan was rejected for having insufficient parking – with the council questioning whether three cars would fit on the drive of the Pool Lane home and also raised concerns about potential noise and anti-social behaviour.

“It would be reasonable to assume that the emotional and behavioural difficulties of the young people may well cause issues relating to anti-social behaviour and crime,” the council said. “This may be worsened by the lack of a family environment in the home. The small, quiet character of the cul-de-sac would then be significantly impacted.”