Plans for enormous 58-storey skyscraper in heart of Birmingham

Developers’ proposals are for a “residential-led mixed-use redevelopment” to provide up to 781 apartments within two residential blocks, one of 58 storeys and one of 42, as well as a 14-storey hotel.

In comparison, the Octagon tower is set to be Birmingham's tallest building and will be 49-storeys, overtaking the BT Tower.

The site of the proposed development fronts onto Bridge Street and is close to Gas Street Basin.

Visualisation of what the development could look like. Taken from 'Accurate Visual Representation Document' by Our Studio for client Seven Capital.

It’s also a short walk away from key locations such as Centenary Square, Brindley Place and Victoria Square.

According to planning documents, redevelopment of the site could involve the demolition of existing offices which are considered to offer “little architectural interest merit and their loss will not be considered harmful to the neighbourhood”.

The proposed construction of the new 14-storey hotel could also ultimately replace the existing hotel development on the site.

One document says the “site wide concept” is to create a parkland landscape on the waterside.

“The entire masterplan will be covered in green to create an urban oasis, with routes carved through,” it said.

“The scheme incorporates green elements at every level to create a seamless character.”

A screening opinion as to whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the development proposal has been requested.

Documents say a detailed planning application will be submitted to Birmingham City Council.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Alexander Brock.