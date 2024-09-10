Student block plans in Birmingham deferred as businesses raise concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposals would see 86 Cliveland Street in the city's Gun Quarter demolished to make way for the new development, which had been previously recommended for approval.

The student block would provide 317 bedspaces in total, as well as other facilities such as communal space/games room, laundry and gym.

A council officer’s report said courtyards would provide some outdoor amenity space along with roof gardens.

Cliveland Street, Birmingham. Photo: Google

However, at a planning committee meeting this month, Councillor David Barker said more information was needed to make an “informed decision” about whether it was the right location for student accommodation.

“We need to look back at this and get some up to date figures about what is needed with students,” Councillor Jane Jones added.