Smallholding in West Midlands is on property market with £1.1 million price tag

High Meadow, Batfield Lane, at Enville, near Stourbridge comprises a four-bedroomed, detached dormer bungalow with private gardens, detached, double garage with conversion potential, two enclosures of productive pastureland and a steel portal framed agricultural building.

Joint agents Halls in Kidderminster and Savills in Telford stress that viewing is essential to appreciate the quality of the property, which is available without a selling chain.

Approached along its own stone driveway, the red brick bungalow enjoys panoramic views over Shropshire and Staffordshire .

An entrance porch leads to a spacious front hall, fitted kitchen diner with oak units and a pantry, beautiful lounge with a log burner, spacious dining room overlooking the gardens, guest bedroom with built-in wardrobes, office and bathroom on the ground floor.

There is also a fabulous garden room with feature exposed timbers and a door to the guest bedroom, an oil-fired Rayburn with adjacent snug, bathroom and cloakroom, integral single garage and a porch or sunroom overlooking the rear gardens.

The spacious, first floor master bedroom is has a dressing area, built-in wardrobes and ensuite bathroom. There are two further bedrooms, including one ensuite with a dressing area and the other with a unique, enclosed desk area with built-in wardrobes, and a box room which was previously used as a nursery.

Outside, mature hedges provide privacy for the lawns and flower and rose gardens, which are fenced and gated, with views across the adjoining paddocks and surrounding countryside.

The double garage has a WC and stairs to an attic room, which could be converted into an annexe or home offices, subject to planning consent. There is also a timber framed log store, garden shed or workshop and barbeque seating area.

The three-bay, agricultural shed is located in the field adjoining the house and the land is surrounded by mature hedgerows interspersed with deciduous trees.

Viewing is by appointment with director Sarah Hulland at Halls on 01562 820880 or Savills on 01952 239511.