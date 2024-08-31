Regular-looking family room has a surprise at the back which will leave you 'taken aback'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

However, once you set foot inside and see the back, you'll see the incredible addition that fills this house with light.

Not many homes can claim to have a rear door as large as this one, which is at the back of an L-shaped open plan kitchen, dining and living room area.

Now, this house, on Batten Walk in Yarnfield, near Stone, is on the market with Yopa for £540,000.

In its listing, the agents say: "As you arrive at the property, you'll be pleased to find a sizeable driveway that provides convenient off-road parking, ensuring that you and your guests are always well accommodated.

"A welcoming entrance hallway with wall panelling setting the tone for the warm and inviting atmosphere that awaits you inside. The moment you step inside, you'll be wowed by the living spaces providing a place to call home.

"From the moment you arrive upon the entrance, you feel a million miles from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and you will be taken aback by the vast amount of space and light this property has in abundance. With modern decor you instantly get a feeling of space along with the essential refitted ground floor WC."

The open plan downstairs area is said to have "ample space for sofas and furniture" and a "dining area for entertaining with family and friends".

They have gone on to say they "applaud the current owner who has modelled it to deliver a space that not only offers lots of workspace and storage but also maximises the kitchen design principle," adding: "This is the type of room that makes you happy, which is good given the amount of time you will want to spend in there."

A separate reception room is currently a playroom but "makes an excellent sitting room or home office" if wanted.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite bath with shower and built-in mirror-fronted wardrobes. The second bedroom also has built-in wardrobes.

"To the front of the house is a generous lawn setting the property back from the street along with parking for various vehicles and access to the double garage," agents continue.

"To the rear is a generous garden with ample lawn and surrounded by mature trees and borders offering privacy all around. The large patio entertainment area makes a fantastic spot to enjoy the summer sun entertaining with family and friends until the sun goes down. A wooden summerhouse and gravel area complete this garden."

The listing can be found on Yopa's website.