Partnership delivers new Lichfield homes

A range of high-quality homes will help local people in housing need, following the completion of a project involving Persimmon Homes West Midlands and the Walsall-based housing group.

A total of 35 new homes, developed by the Persimmon team at its St John’s Grange development in the Staffordshire city, ranging from one to four bedrooms, have now been transferred to whg who will own and manage the homes as the developer’s housing association partner in Lichfield.

The handover was marked by a visit to the Lichfield development by Persimmon Homes West Midlands land and planning manager Alastair Stewart and Matthew Vale, assistant director of construction and quality at whg.

Mr Vale said: “We're thrilled to provide seven homes for shared ownership and 28 for affordable rent at St John's Grange. These high-quality homes will provide much-needed options for local people looking for affordable housing solutions.

“Our partnership with Persimmon Homes demonstrates our ongoing commitment to addressing the housing challenges in our region and creating thriving, inclusive communities."

Mr Stewart added: “Handing over a portion of our homes at St John’s Grange is the latest example of our successful partnership with whg which is delivering much-needed affordable homes for local families across the West Midlands. It was great to welcome Matthew to the site to see the positive impact these homes are having in the region.

“We’re continuing to work hard to prioritise quality and affordability for all our customers. As well as the homes which have now been transferred, the average price of a Persimmon home is 25 per cent below the market average in England and Wales – extending the opportunity of home ownership to more local families.

“We’ll continue to work closely with our local partners to ensure our investment makes a positive difference to communities.”