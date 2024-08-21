Auction guide price reduced for Walsall block of flats

Maryvale Court on Glebe Street failed to sell at Bond Wolfe's online auction on July 11 with a guide of £1.25m.

The vacant block of 52 self-contained flats on an 0.9-acre plot is now in the next livestreamed auction on September 12.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said that interest in the lot from potential purchasers was already building ahead.

He added: “This is a substantial block of 52 flats that is situated within a mixed-use area of commercial residential units, with plenty of shops with and local amenities within walking distance.

“The vacant freehold block, which stands back from the road behind a parking area, provides a potentially major opportunity for a new development, subject to planning permission.”

The ground floor of Maryvale Court has an entrance area, communal hall with lift access, a security office, inner hall, three staircases, communal kitchen, shower room and toilets.

There is also a communal lounge leading to a conservatory, and a communal dining room and laundry room.

The auction will start at 9am.