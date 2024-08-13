Lichfield apartments project in former gym

Elan Homes is redeveloping land off Rotten Row, including Lorne House, which had been home to Lichfield Health and Fitness Club before it relocated to purpose-built premises, to provide eight new homes and six apartments.

The eight homes are all now build complete, with five of them already sold and owners beginning to move in.

Work on converting the former gym is progressing well and the apartments at Lorne House at The Sidings have now been released for sale.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “Lorne House was originally a pair of semi-detached homes and was converted into a gym in the 1980s. We’re giving the building a new lease of life by transforming it into six apartments. We’ve tried to retain as much of the original features and structure as possible, for example installing windows where they were positioned previously, while creating apartments fit for modern living.

“Working with the existing building has made it an interesting project, with some quirky designs. The two ground floor apartments have their own separate entrances and courtyard gardens, while those on the upper floors will be accessed via a central lobby and staircase. The two top floor apartments will have vaulted ceilings with steel exposed.”

The apartmentsiare currently available from £385,000 to £430,000.

Each has a combined kitchen, dining and living room to maximise the potential of the space. There are two bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a separate bathroom.

“Those who don’t need two bedrooms but perhaps work from home for at least part of the week could use one of the bedrooms as a study,” Tracey added.

Elan has two-bedroom Johnson style homes available from £324,995, and a three-bedroom semi-detached Garrick from £380,000.