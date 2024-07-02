One-bedroom flats plan approved after questions raised over lack of space

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The move to build the four one-bed flats in Thynne Street off West Bromwich High Street was backed by Sandwell Council’s planning committee.

The two-storey building would be built on land behind eight existing bedsits at 33 High Street.

The plans had to be revised from the original application to make sure the flats met minimum space standards.

The council’s planning officers had recommended the plan should be approved ahead of the meeting. A decision was made by councillors instead of council officers as the planning agent Tayyiab Tasleem works for Sandwell Council. This was to make the decision “transparent,” the council said.

A planning report outlining the guidance said: “The development provides four additional residential properties which are broadly acceptable in terms of design and highway matters and hence the titled balance in favour of planning permission is merited given that the positive impacts of a development should be balanced against its negative impacts.”

Sandwell Council’s highways department raised no objections saying there was enough parking in Thynne Street to meet demand.

Sandwell Council approved the continued use of 33 High Street as eight bedsits in 2021.

The decision by the council follows a recent row over building flats on the opposite side of Thynne Street and whether a new extension would block sunlight from entering a restaurant’s kitchen.

Sandwell Council approved the planning application to build the two-and-three-storey extensions above Meat Master Butchers and Kamal Travel in West Bromwich High Street for seven new flats. The plans were redrawn following an objection from the neighbouring Sagar Restaurant Sweet Centre, on the corner of West Bromwich High Street and Thynne Street, which claimed the two-and-three-storey extensions would block all light from entering the restaurant and sweet shop’s kitchen.

The council had sided with the restaurant, saying the plans needed to be redrawn to ensure the restaurant windows were not blocked before the application could be approved.