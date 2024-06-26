Grade II listed property up for sale complete with mysterious 12th century stone carvings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Old Bell House in Alveley dates back to the 17th century but contains some mysterious stone carvings that are thought to date back more than 800 years.

The carvings were originally found loose in the property's utility room but have now been embedded as a feature of the four-bedroom house.

The carvings have been examined by historians who believe they originated from nearby Alveley Church.

The Old Bell House itself oozes history, with exposed beams and charming features throughout.

Being sold by estate agents Berriman Eaton, the Old Bell House is on the market for £650,000.

The estate agents describe the property as having a large entrance hall with striking exposed beams and inglenook fireplace, a small step leads off to a reception area with further feature fireplace.

The bright and spacious living room has a large bay window and log burner, a side door leads off to an extension that currently offers a home office and a modern shower room with downstairs toilet facility. The kitchen is spacious with a pantry and the dining room has French doors out onto the garden.

From the reception hall stairs rise to a first floor landing. The principal bedroom has a pleasant outlook, gorgeous vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and brickwork. There are two further double bedrooms and a fourth single bedroom all featuring exposed beams and having impressive views.

The family bathroom is modern with incredible views over the village and beyond. There is a further WC and separate shower room off the landing.

Outside, the property benefits from a large garden plot with delightful views, a large lawn, variety of matured plants and fruit trees, a greenhouse and garden pond. There is also a substantial driveway providing plentiful parking with pathways off to both the front and side of the property.

For more details or to arrange a view visit: berrimaneaton.co.uk/component/estateagency/33188126