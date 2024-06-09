Cottage in picturesque spot for sale for first time in 50 years - but so much work is needed

Listed at a bargain price of £275,000 with McCartneys Property, the two-bedroom house near Ludlow is crying out for someone to show some love and carry out extensive refurbishment works.

Rose Cottage is set in more than three-and-a-half acres of land, and hitting the open market for the first time in around 50 years.

The property sits privately tucked away on the edge of Clee Hill, and features fantastic elevated views of the Shropshire countryside.

The hidden gem is accessed by a private lane and offers further development into the adjoining outbuilding - subject to the required planning consents.

Listing the house, McCartneys LLP, Ludlow, says: "A superb opportunity to acquire this detached two-bedroom cottage, in need of extensive refurbishment works throughout. The first time seeing the open market in around 50 years."

Rose Cottage has large fields of land with overgrown grass while the garden has grown wild and is in need of a clear-out.

Inside, the cottage features exposed beams and spacious living spaces. A fantastic opportunity presents itself to anyone who is prepared to put the work in.

Agents add: "This hidden gem enjoys the most delightful setting along a private lane, whilst offering scope for further development into the adjoining outbuilding (subject to the required planning consents). This really is an incredible opportunity, ideally for cash buyers only."

