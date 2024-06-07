Open house event at Lichfield development

Elan Homes is hosting an open house event at its The Sidings development, just off Rotten Road.

Five of the eight homes have already been sold and over the weekend of June 22 and 23 potential buyers will be able to enjoy their first look inside the remaining three homes.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “The fact that we’ve sold more than 60 per cent of our new homes in Lichfield despite not being able to offer full access to the site during construction works indicates the level of demand for housing in the area. Along with the people who’ve been keen to reserve at the earliest opportunity we also have many more wanting to view before committing to buy. Building work has now progressed to the point where we now have a safe access route to the homes. Our open house event will give potential purchasers the chance to view the finished properties, bringing the floor plans to life and enabling them to understand how the space fits their lifestyle."

The homes currently available include a pair of two-bedroom terraced Johnson style properties, priced from £330,000 and the three-bedroom semi-detached Garrick, priced from £380,000. Both are ready to move into as soon as the legalities are complete.

“One of the things that sets our new homes in Lichfield apart from older properties in the area is their energy efficiency,” Tracey added.

“Research by the Home Builders Federation suggests that those who move from an older house to a new one, could save almost £2,200 a year on their energy bills.”

The first residents are due to move into their new homes at The Sidings later this month.

Elan is also making good progress with an existing building, most recently used as a gym, to provide apartments. They will be released for sale this summer and will be ready to move into in the autumn.

The open house event runs from 10am to 5pm on each day.