Want to live like a spy? Inside the Telford house that comes equipped with a 'secret room'

Park Lane, Telford, may seem like a quaint and quiet neighbourhood, but one house on the street harbours a very hidden secret.

The house comes equipped with six-bedrooms and three bathrooms. Credit Zoopla

The six-bedroom semi-detached listing on The Old School House, Park Lane, features three bathrooms and three reception rooms for a price of £695,000, so break out the 'blank checks'.

However secretly, inside of its seemingly uniform walls, hides a hidden secret room that is perfect for the everyday super spy.

The house comes equipped with a 'hidden' room that features as a walk-in wardrobe. Credit Zoopla

The Zoopla website describes the building as a 'beautiful family home' with original features from its 2001 build.

The house also features a separate dedicated annexe stocked with its own bedrooms and facilities that are currently being used as an Airbnb.

The reception rooms in the house are spacious enough for any super spy gathering. Credit Zoopla

The house also features a large 'secret room' that is currently being used as another walk-in wardrobe, however, it can be converted to be your base of operations for your next spy mission.

Also in the house is a purpose-built TV and cinema room, equipped with settees, projectors and a speaker system.

More information on the listing, and the secret room, can be found on the Zoopla website.