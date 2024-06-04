Want to live like a spy? Inside the Telford house that comes equipped with a 'secret room'
A six-bedroom house has appeared on the market perfect for the most super of spies.
Park Lane, Telford, may seem like a quaint and quiet neighbourhood, but one house on the street harbours a very hidden secret.
The six-bedroom semi-detached listing on The Old School House, Park Lane, features three bathrooms and three reception rooms for a price of £695,000, so break out the 'blank checks'.
However secretly, inside of its seemingly uniform walls, hides a hidden secret room that is perfect for the everyday super spy.
The Zoopla website describes the building as a 'beautiful family home' with original features from its 2001 build.
The house also features a separate dedicated annexe stocked with its own bedrooms and facilities that are currently being used as an Airbnb.
The house also features a large 'secret room' that is currently being used as another walk-in wardrobe, however, it can be converted to be your base of operations for your next spy mission.
Also in the house is a purpose-built TV and cinema room, equipped with settees, projectors and a speaker system.
More information on the listing, and the secret room, can be found on the Zoopla website.