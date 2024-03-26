New home style at Stafford development

The development off Newbold Drive near Marston Gate features two and three-bedroom shared ownership homes built by builder Bovis Homes.

Wolverhampton-based housing association Bromford's shared ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home .

Buyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

The Bagnall is a two-bedroom terrace, priced at £88,000 for a 40 per cent share value.

The Bagnall is aimed at first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder. It features a modern fitted kitchen looking out to the front of the property and a spacious living-dining area to the rear, which leads out to the turfed rear garden.

Upstairs features two large double bedrooms running the width of the property and family bathroom.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said: “The Bagnall is a wonderful home style in the gorgeous development of Partridge Walk.

“Partridge Walk is a fantastic development at the tip of the town, meaning those who secure a home here get the best of the Staffordshire countryside and the amenities that the town centre provides.

“We would highly encourage anyone who is looking to get onto the property ladder in Staffordshire to enquire with our friendly sales team about The Bagnall to start their journey.”