The Trysull house looks like something out of a fairytale from the outside but has a contrasting, glamorous interior, with crushed velvet furniture and curtains, velvet chairs, and crystal chandeliers.

The two-bed mansion on Feiashill Road also has a modern kitchen with spotlights and a breakfast bar, underfloor heating throughout the whole property, and a spacious lounge with exposed brick walls.

Feiashill Road, Trysull, Wolverhampton, WV5. Picture: Rightmove

Express Estate Agency said the property is listed at a "realistic price" at £950,000.

It is described has having two generous bedrooms with dressing rooms and luxury en-suite bathrooms, bright and spacious living areas, a bespoke fitted kitchen and breakfast room with separate utility, period character features throughout, a sonos sound system, extensive and beautifully landscaped gardens, a large gated driveway with a triple garage and outbuilding, and is set in a sought after location with commuting options and number of golf clubs close by.

The property consists of a "grand" entrance hall, with two dual aspect double glazed windows, tiled flooring, carpeted stairs rising to the first floor and doors opening to the reception.

The huge living room boasts a cusioned window seat area, an exposed brick inglenook fireplace fitted with a gas fire, and patio doors opening to the back garden.

In the kitchen, granite worktops make a central breakfast bar and surround a Belfast sink, a four-oven AGA, space for an American-style fridge-freezer, and a pretty tiled splashback depicting a country house. It also has window seats and double doors opening out into the back garden.

On the ground floor is also a dining room, cloakroom and WC, and utility area.

The first floor has only two bedrooms, one large master bedroom with a "luxurious" ensuite and dressing room, and the second bedroom which has built-in wardrobes and a modern ensuite. The top floor also has a study room.

The property features an "extensive and beautifully landscaped" garden with a lawn and large patio area with high fencing all around.

More information on the property can be found on Rightmove.co.uk.