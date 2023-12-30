The property, Glenhurst, situated in Pleasant Harbour, also close to Kidderminster and Hartlebury, has four bathrooms, three receptions and 5,200 square feet of living space.

The description of the house on property website Zoopla says: "This impressive home has beautiful accommodation filled with period features, including beams, panelled walls, high ceilings, deep coving and fireplaces. There are two reception rooms, an astonishing breakfast kitchen, a utility room and a cloakroom situated on the ground floor. The lower ground floor offers large cellarage, perfect for storage.

"Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room on the first floor. The second floor comprises a versatile family room, two further bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, the manicured walled gardens and grounds provide a tranquil space to relax and include a fantastic outbuilding. There is also plentiful parking provided by the long-gravelled driveway.

"Completing this wonderful property is a two-bedroom coach house, which further benefits from its own entrance and driveway. The accommodation within is spacious and includes a sitting room, a kitchen, a shower room and two bedrooms. There is an excellent opportunity here for a holiday let, subject to consents being granted."

On the extensive gardens it says: "This south-west facing lawned garden is generous in size and includes some lovely specimen trees and shrubs to the borders. There is a large patio spanning the full width of the property, which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

"The manicured lawned area beyond is level and immensely private, being walled and surrounded by mature trees, which provide a wonderfully secluded feel."

The house also features an outbuilding and gardeners quarters within the grounds.

To view the property online go to www.www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63874254